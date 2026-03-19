Arnold Schwarzenegger’s passion for pumping iron has earned him seven Mr Olympia titles, movie star status, and even political office, and now he’s been honored with a 2026 Don Wildman Commitment to Excellence award.

The National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM), the body that focuses on evidence-based learning and certifications for fitness and wellness professionals, revealed in a March 16 statement that Arnold would receive the annual award that “honors the legacies of fitness pioneers who embody the spirit of innovative determination.” Essentially, the accolade continues the awareness championed by the award’s namesake, Don Wildman, who founded Bally Total Fitness, and pays tribute to the shaping of the modern fitness industry — a subject that is very close to The Last Action Hero’s heart.

“Arnold’s path to becoming a global symbol of fitness embodies the ‘build life’ approach we champion at NASM,” commented Mehul Patel, who is the CEO of NASM. “As our field moves toward longevity and cognitive wellbeing, Arnold continues to inspire generations to stay strong, active, and capable at every age. We are honored to celebrate the lasting impact he has made on the industry and beyond.”

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s success has been forged in fitness

Arnold began lifting weights at 15 years of age, winning the Mr Universe trophy at just 20. The man they called “The Austrain Oak” went on to capture seven Mr Olympia titles during his competitive bodybuilding career, transitioning to movie star fame with action movie classics like Commando and The Terminator, before attempting to improve public health as the Governor of California from 2003 to 20011.

More recently, Schwarzenegger’s message, that fitness should be accessible for all, was given a new digital home with the launching of his popular Arnold’s Pump Club app. “I’ve always seen the gym as more than just a place to train; it’s where you build the vision for your life,” said Arnold Schwarzenegger, proudly. “Don Wildman was a true original who embodied a lifelong commitment to fitness, one that allowed him to live life to the fullest. Receiving an award in his name from NASM is a great honor. It reminds us to keep challenging ourselves and to support the next generation in fulfilling their potential.”

Arnold joins a prestigious list of recipients, including 2024 honoree Augie Nieto, who was recognized for his contributions to equipment innovation and his extraordinary efforts to find a cure for ALS.

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