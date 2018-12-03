Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Son Teases Bodybuilding Aspirations

It seems like seven-time Mr. Olympia Arnold Schwarzenegger’s bodybuilding genes have finally been passed along to the next generation. Schwarzenegger’s 21-year-old son Joe Baena has been sharing training videos on Instagram, and it looks like he's got some bodybuilding aspirations.

The series of videos showed him working out and sporting some pretty impressive biceps and delts. Sure, he's not on Schwarzenegger's level just yet, but just check out that family resemblance.

Baena, Arnold’s youngest child with former housekeeper Mildred Baena, is the first and only one of Arnold’s five children (so far) to show interest in following in his father's footsteps. A student at Pepperdine University in Malibu, Joe has always been a fitness fiend, so his pursuit of bodybuilding shouldn’t come as a surprise.

He hasn't made an official announcement of any kind, but if he does end up competing, Baena may be gunning for the Classic Physique division if his Instagram captions and hashtags are any indication. He seems in no rush to head off to his first competition, but we’re excited to see how his training and career progress. After all, he'd have some big shoes to fill if he does take to the stage.

Having a bodybuilding legend as your dad certainly can't hurt your prospects at going pro. So far, for a newbie, he looks totally shredded. Keep up the good work!