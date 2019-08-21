Arnold Schwarzenegger is easily the most recognizable bodybuilder of all time, so it’s no surprise that at least one of his children is considering following in the seven-time Mr. Olympia‘s footsteps. Schwarzenegger‘s 21-year-old son, Joseph Baena, who clearly inherited his dad’s looks and build, started bodybuilding about a year ago, and his progress so far is pretty impressive.

Baena, a student at Pepperdine University, started posting photos and videos of his workouts and posing on Instagram as he got into bodybuilding, and he’s garnered tons of support from followers who constantly compare him to his father. In a YouTube video with famous bodybuilder Mike “The Titan” O’Hearn, the Austrian Oak’s prodigy even revealed that he definitely wants to try doing a competition. In just a year, he’s done some serious training without any coaching, so he definitely has potential to grow in the sport.

Filling Schwarzenegger’s massive, legendary silhouette won’t be easy—even for someone with a fair share of his genetics and a solid work ethic—but Baena is well on his way. Check out some of his best fitness posts, and follow his journey on Instagram at @projoe2.