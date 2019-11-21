Arnold's Son Looks Just Like Him in Posing Photo

Arnold Schwarzenegger might not compete in bodybuilding these days, but his son Joseph Baena certainly has the swagger of the Austrian Oak in his prime. Baena recently posted a photo of himself posing, and we’re not the only ones who see Schwarzenegger reincarnated (so to speak) in the photo.

Check him out here:

Commenters were quick to call him Little Arnold or Little Oak, and it’s not hard to see why the 22-year-old would elicit such reactions.

For comparison’s sake, here’s a photo of a 16-year-old Schwarzenegger:

Baena uploaded the posing shot after he was nominated by the #classicchallenge, an Instagram pose showdown, by fellow bodybuilder Dakota Stinson. Baena, in turn, nominated Matt Michaelk, Zach Andrews, and Bradley Martyn—none of whom have responded as of yet.

Prior reports have claimed that Baena could one day follow in his dad’s footsteps and compete on the bodybuilding stage, but in the classic physique division. He clearly has the genetics for it, and this video posted by Michaelk shows he’s not afraid to work hard in the gym either.



Baena, Schwarzenegger’s youngest child whom he shares with former housekeeper Mildred Baena, has been the only one of the Oak’s five children to show any interest in bodybuilding so far. We’re sure we’re not alone in saying that the Oak's son competing would be one of the most exciting things to happen to the sport in a very long time.