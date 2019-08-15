Basketball Star Kristaps Porzingis is Absolutely Swole in New Instagram Photo

Rising basketball star Kristaps Porzingis may have sat out the 2018-19 season with an ACL injury, but it doesn’t look like he did a lot of sitting. In fact, he seemingly spent most of his time off the court in the gym.

The 7’3" Latvian giant, who was traded from the New York Knicks to the Dallas Mavericks at the beginning of this year, recently uploaded a training photo to Instagram looking absolutely jacked.

Take a look at the new and improved SwoleZingis here:

Kristaps (more like Kris-Traps) jokes that he looks good because of the angle of the photo, but there’s no denying he’s definitely bulked up ahead of the 2019-20 season.

The photo is impressive on its own, but even more so when you look back what he looked like in his debut season. If you need a reminder, here’s a shot of the scrawny kid just after he was drafted by the Knicks in 2015.

Also, we can’t be the only ones getting some serious Ivan Drago vibes here. Latvia, Porzingis’ native country, does border Russia, after all. Here’s a comparison.

@kporzee / Instagram; Mgm/Ua/Kobal / Shutterstock

If his biceps are any indication, Porzingis is ready to break the NBA this season.