Building bulging biceps without dumbbells or barbells seems like a lot of work unless you’re willing to do pullups, pullups, and more pullups.

It’s true that when it comes to biceps the path of least resistance comes from using, well, more resistance. But for those times when you’re without weights, it’s still possible to blast your biceps. That can be as simple as a park bench and playground monkey bars.

Either way, your bodyweight offers sufficient resistance for building killer biceps.

Here are 10 exercises to help you build biceps without iron. You can use these as part of a regular workout or as a standalone circuit. If you do a circuit, do two sets of 10.

Pete Williams is a NASM-certified personal trainer and the author or co-author of a number of books on performance and training.