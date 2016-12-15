When it comes to their movie characters, actors take their roles very seriously. And if that means having to pack on some extra LBs to play the part of a superhero, then so be it. Of course, there’s always a need to shed a few extra pounds as well, as was the case of Aamir Khan for his latest role in the highly anticipated biographical drama, Dangal.

Not only was the out of shape star required to drop an excess amount of weight, but he was also called upon to get shredded and jacked for his role as Mahavir Singh Phogat, a popular Indian amateur wrestler and coach.

SEE ALSO: Skinny to Shredded: Teenage Transformation Workout

What makes Khan’s transformation even more impressive is that he had only four months to completely turn his flabby physique into a chiseled masterpiece. “Though I went through bodybuilding to get a certain look for my film, this (Dangal) was one of the most dramatic body transformations so far,” Khan told the Hindustan Times. “The film has two phases. For one part, I had to put on weight. So, I weighed 96 kgs with 38% body fat.”

After going to town on such foods as vada pav, chocolate, samosas, cakes, brownies and other treats to pack on the weight, Khan then had to severly limit his caloric intake to transform into the younger, leaner version of his character. “I had to reduce to 9% body fat within five months. That was a huge task,” said Khan. So how’d he do it? A diet loaded with fruit, the IndIan Food upma, and of course plenty of protein shakes.

Check out the video below to see more of Khan’s amazing physical transformation.