Gaming fans have been treated to an official poster of the upcoming Borderlands movie, and for those who are wondering who plays Krieg, the man behind the mask, you may be surprised to learn who this famous actor really is. M&F has the answer.

The Borderlands movie is based on one of the best-selling video franchises of the same name, first released in 2009 as a first-person shooter game. On the big screen, one of the central characters; Lilith (played by Cate Blanchett), is an infamous bounty hunter with a mysterious past. She reluctantly returns to her homeland of Pandora, the most chaotic planet in the galaxy with a mission to find the missing daughter of Atlas (Edgar Ramírez).

To complete the mission, Lilith forms an unexpected alliance with a ragtag team of misfits. In the movie, Roland (played by Kevin Hart) is seasoned mercenary on a mission. Tiny Tina (Ariana Greenblatt) is a feral pre-teen demolitionist. And, the aforementioned Krieg (Florian Munteanu) is Tina’s musclebound protector, while Tannis (Jamie Lee Curtis) is the the oddball scientist who’s seen it all, and Claptrap (Jack Black) is a cocky robot. Together, this unlikely collection of heroes will battle an alien species and dangerous bandits to ultimately uncover one of Pandora’s most explosive secrets. The fate of the universe is in their hands!

Who plays the masked man Krieg in the new Borderlands movie?

Florian Munteanu, also known as “Big Nasty” is a German born boxer-turned-actor and is currently best known for his star turn as Viktor Drago in Creed II (2018) and Creed III (2023). Munteanu’s other film credits include the role of Razor Fist in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021).

In a first look of the movie provided to M&F by Lionsgate, Munteanu can be seen front and center, with his abs virtually popping out of the shot. The “Big Nasty” is certainly an imposing figure on screen: His official website lists him as standing 6’ 4” and weighing in at 245 pounds. And, in addition to his acting work, Munteanu also offers online training for those who want to learn from the man-mountain himself.

In what looks to be an action-packed movie, it seems like Munteanu isn’t the only one who is prepared to give their all in Borderlands, as recent footage has emerged of Kevin Hart pushing himself with weapons training ahead of some surely explosive scenes in the finished project.

When will the Borderlands movie be released?

Directed by Eli Roth, Borderlands is scheduled to arrive in theatres on August 9, 2024.

