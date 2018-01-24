Brock Lesnar Encroaches on 2018 UFC Return, Dana White Says

The UFC has come out of the gate strong in 2018, and judging by a few things UFC President Dana White had to say, it’s only going to get better.

White alluded to a comeback from Brock Lesnar while playing a betting odds game during an interview. The reporter gave White different scenarios along with betting odds, then White decided the outcome he'd bet on. When asked whether Lesnar would make a UFC comeback in 2018, given odds of +500 for yes and -700 for no, White said he'd bet on the heavyweight fighter's return this year, and seemed pretty confident in his pick.

Sure, it was just a game, but Lesnar’s suspension is technically over. He was fined $250,000 and handed a one-year UFC suspension for testing positive for anti-estrogen drugs—a suspension that ended on July 9, 2017.

Check out the video below—White begins to rattle off his bets at the 4:00 mark.

This speculation only fuels the concept of Lesnar clashing with Stipe Mioic, who just beat the heavyweight division’s newest star, Frances Ngannou. A reporter already asked Mioic about a potential bout in a post-fight interview, but he quickly brushed the question off.

White may have given a positive prediction in regard to Lesnar's return, but in the meantime Lesnar is enjoying his reign in the WWE.

White also mentioned controversial fighters Jon Jones and Conor McGregor, saying he believes both of them will return in 2018. It'll be a big year for the UFC, and we can't wait to see which fighters actually make much-anticipated returns to the Octagon.