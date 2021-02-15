Cedric McMillan was unable to compete at the 2020 Mr. Olympia contest this past December due to suffering numerous injuries as a result of a bicycle accident. Among those injuries were a broken collarbone, hip, and ankle. He also suffered dislocated fingers in one of his hands.

The 2017 Arnold Classic champion has been on the mend over the months since, and he had surgery on Feb. 12 to have pins removed from that hand. He shared an update on those injuries as well as photos of his hand in an Instagram post after the operation.

“I had a bad fall back in October and all 4 of my fingers dislocated from the wrist in my right hand, broken collarbone, hip, and ankle. Everything healed fine, except the hand needed metal pins to hold the bones in place while they heal. I got those pins removed today,” he wrote.

In typical McMillan fashion, he was upbeat after the surgery was over. Known as one of the more entertaining pro bodybuilders on and off the stage, he even took time to record a short video from his hospital bed, expressing that he could go for a burger and milkshake.

Messages of support immediately came from fellow members of the bodybuilding community.

“Hope you’re well, mate.” – Josh Lenartowicz

“Glad you doing better big Ced. Time to heal up and get back to work. After the Whopper.” – Fouad Abiad

The U.S. Army veteran and South Carolina native is expected to make a recovery and already has plans on returning to the stage.

“Now I can begin to push the rehab and get ready for this 2021 bodybuilding season.”

Prior to the injury, McMillan was last seen onstage at the 2020 Arnold Classic last March, placing sixth. His last victory came in October of 2019 at the Grand Prix Hungary show.

There is no word on how long McMillan will have to wait before he can resume training. He will have to compete this season if he wants to qualify for the 2021 Olympia which has yet to announce a date. The Arnold Classic, normally scheduled for March, has been postponed due to the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic, with a date also to be determined.

The 2021 IFBB Pro League’s Men’s Open season is scheduled to open May 8 with the Indy Pro.