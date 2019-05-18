'Crazed Fan' Dropkicks Arnold Schwarzenegger at the Arnold Classic Africa

A man described as a "crazed fan" attacked Arnold Schwarzenegger at the Arnold Classic Africa event in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Saturday. Arnold was interacting with fans when the man rushed and dropkicked the seven-time Mr. Olympia champion before being quickly taken down by security. Arnold himself posted the footage on Instagram, jokingly asking fans if he should "Block or charge?":

The 71-year-old reassured fans that he was OK after the incident.

“Sandton Convention Centre security responded swiftly by apprehending the offender and handing him over to the police," the Arnold Classic Africa confirmed on Twitter. The statement went on to say, “Wayne Price, organizer of the Arnold Classic Africa, believes this incident was carefully planned by the offender, as he is known to the police for orchestrating similar incidents in the past.”

Living up to his nickname, "The Oak" didn't even leave his feet, despite being attacked from behind. More power to you, Arnold.