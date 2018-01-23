Cris Cyborg Agrees to an Amanda Nunes Superfight for UFC 226

UFC women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg took to social media on Monday to announce that she's agreed with her management to a bout against bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes. The UFC has yet to confirm the potential fight, but if it does happen, it'll be the first women's champion vs. champion fight in UFC history. Cyborg seems all in, and says she's ready for the challenge at UFC 226 on July 7.

On Cyborg’s social accounts, she posted an edited photo and caption revealing some details about the potential match-up.

It's been previously reported that Cyborg only wanted to fight other true featherweight contenders, rather than someone like Nunes, who would have to step up a weight class. She's even said that she wouldn't be too keen on fighting another Brazilian.

“I think we could each just stay with our belts, representing Brazil. I wouldn’t like to fight another Brazilian," she said back in December during a Google hangout session with Brazilian reporters. "I always rooted for Amanda. But if it’s something she wants, and her coach wants, I’m ready to fight.”

Cyborg recently defended her belt against Holly Holm at UFC 219, and Nunes did the same at UFC 215 against Valentina Shevchenko. If this deal is finalized, it would be an epic clash of two of the biggest names in the sport.

In other UFC news, a rematch between Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Rose Namajunas is set for UFC 223. In their previous fight at UFC 217, Namajunas won the women's strawweight title from Jedrzejczyk via TKO in one of the biggest upsets in UFC history.