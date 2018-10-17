Daniel Cormier: 'Khabib’s Gonna Start Wrestling in the Boxing Ring' if He Fights Mayweather

On Monday’s episode of Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show, UFC heavyweight champ Daniel Cormier weighed in on the idea of a boxing match between UFC lightweight champ Khabib Nurmagomedov and retired, undefeated boxing legend Floyd Mayweather, Jr.

In case you’re not up to speed, just over two weeks ago, Nurmagomedov tapped out Conor McGregor at UFC 229, defending his UFC lightweight championship belt. The athletes and their camps kept up the fighting after the official match was over. Just this week, Khabib called out Mayweather in a video that seemed like a lighthearted joke. Oh, and Mayweather answered. Still, Khabib doesn’t seem to be taking the idea seriously, and neither does the MMA world. And Cormier is no exception.

“Khabib better not try to box Floyd Mayweather, man,” Cormier told Helwani, laughing at the idea of Nurmagomedov, his teammate and friend, taking on the boxing powerhouse. “I love Khabib, but Khabib is getting beat up by Floyd Mayweather.”

Cormier also joked that Nurmagomedov would probably resort to what he does best if Mayweather dominates in the boxing ring.

“Khabib’s gonna start wrestling in the boxing ring,” Cormier joked. “He's gonna get beat so bad, he’s gonna start wrestling.” But after Nurmagomedov's display after UFC 229, we wouldn’t put it past him to start wrestling pretty much anywhere.

Whether or not Nurmagomedov and Mayweather keep up their back-and-forth, Cormier will attempt to defend his heavyweight championship belt against Derrick Lewis at UFC 230 on November 3.

Check out the rest of his interview with Helwani below for more on the UFC 229 chaos, his headlining fight at UFC 230, and his potential fights before retirement.

[h/t mmamania.com]