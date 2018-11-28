Did Sylvester Stallone Just Announce He's Done Playing Rocky After ‘Creed 2’?

Sylvester Stallone may have finished his final round as Rocky Balboa. The actor appeared in Creed II as the iconic character, and a new video on Stallone’s Instagram page has us asking the question if he'll play Rocky again in the future.

In the video, Stallone gives a speech on the set while filming Creed II, mentioning that the movie was “probably” his “last rodeo” and that Michael B. Jordan's Adonis Creed is ready to “carry the mantle” for a “new generation.” Fans took to the Instagram post to write comments about how much the character meant to them over the years.

Here’s the full speech: “Well, this is probably my last rodeo because what I thought happened, and has happened, I never expected,” Stallone says in the video. “I thought Rocky was over in 2006 [Rocky Balboa]. And I was very happy with that. Then all of a sudden this young man presented himself and the whole story changed. It went on to a new generation. New problems. New adventures. And I couldn’t be happier as I step back because my story has been told, there’s a whole new world that’s going to be opening up with the audience, with this generation. Now you [pointing at Michael B. Jordan], have to carry the mantle.”

Here’s the full video:

While this post not an official statement that Rocky won’t appear in future Creed films—he could potentially pop up so the audience can check in with the character, but not as a main part of the ongoing Creed story—it sounds like Stallone is ready to hang up his boxing gloves.

Even though Stallone might be done playing Rocky, it doesn’t mean he’s done playing iconic characters. Stallone will reprise his role as the iconic John Rambo for Rambo V: Last Blood, which is currently filming. The movie will follow Rambo as he takes on a Mexican drug cartel after the cartel kidnaps someone close to Rambo.

Below, we’ll add some more context to the announcement, but SPOILER ALERT if you haven’t yet seen Creed 2.

Warner Bros. Pictures

Creed II set Thanksgiving box office records and has had strong reviews, so a third film seems likely. From the way Creed II ended, coupled with Stallone’s speech, it sounds like the actor could be ready to step away from the iconic character.

In Creed II, after the final fight between Adonis Creed (Jordan) and Viktor Drago (Florian Munteanu), Rocky stays outside the ring when Adonis celebrates, and the two share a moment that could be interpreted as Rocky passing the torch to Adonis.

From the speech, it appears that Stallone might be doing the same with Jordan.