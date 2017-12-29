'Don't Count Anything Out': Dana White Meeting With Team Mayweather Over Floyd's UFC Shot

Earlier this month, UFC President Dana White reported that Floyd Mayweather Jr. may be interested in taking his talents to the UFC for a potential fight against Conor McGregor—and possibly a couple more bouts against other UFC fighters. White doubled down on this statement during an appearance on Undisputed, saying that he's going to meet with Mayweather’s camp.

Take a look below for yourself:



"Don't count anything out on Floyd Mayweather coming over to the UFC ... I have a meeting with those guys today." — @danawhite pic.twitter.com/TNobRLCJT8 — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) December 28, 2017

If we’ve learned anything from Mayweather over the years, it’s that the guy knows how to make money. And he believes that it’s very possible to cash in on a billion dollars if he decides to make the jump to UFC for a few fights.

Although talks seem relatively docile at the moment, remember that Mayweather is almost 41 years old, so if a multi-fight deal is going to happen, it’s going to be sooner rather than later.