Dwayne Johnson Brings Back The Rock for the ‘Fighting With My Family’ Trailer

“Do you smell what ‘The Rock’ is cooking?” Dwayne Johnson is back in his classic ‘Rock’ persona for the new movie Fighting With My Family. The feature film tells the story of WWE wrestler Paige, and in the first trailer, Johnson brings back a few of his classic lines while playing himself in the film.

The film follows the story of WWE wrestler Paige (Florence Pugh), who comes from a family of professional wrestlers and eventually became the youngest Divas Championship winner in the history of the title. Like the 2012 documentary Fighting With My Family, the movie tells Paige’s story as she trains to become a professional wrestler and the drama that arises when she’s split from the wrestling duo she has with her brother Zak.

Directed by Stephen Merchant (The Office, Logan), the film stars Nick Frost (Hot Fuzz) as Paige’s father, Lena Headey (Game of Thrones) as Paige’s mother, Jack Lowden (Dunkirk) as Paige’s brother, Vince Vaughn (Wedding Crashers) as one of Paige’s coaches and trainers, and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as himself.

Here’s a look at the trailer:

In 2012 I watched a documentary about a young, unknown British female pro wrestler & her wonderfully crazy family. I loved it!

It was a story that my @SevenBucksProd had to tell. That girl @RealPaigeWWE would go on to help redefine @WWE women’s wrestling. #FightingWithMyFamily pic.twitter.com/5jiwIGsXe8 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) November 14, 2018

Paige has become one of the most successful female wrestlers in the WWE after making her debut on the main roster back in 2014. Paige has won the WWE Divas Championship two times, and has also won the NXT Women's Championship.

Fighting With My Family will be released on February 14, 2019.