Eddie Hall and Brian Shaw to Star in 'The Strongest Man in History' TV Show

Martins Licis may have been crowned the 2019 World's Strongest Man, but the History Channel is looking to up the ante with its new show. Set to premiere on July 10 at 10 p.m. Eastern Time, The Strongest Man in History sends four of the strongest men in the world around the globe to complete a series of brutal strength competitions.

Four-time World's Strongest Man Brian Shaw, 2017 World's Strongest Man Eddie Hall, American Strongman Robert Oberst, and renowned strongman and champion powerlifter Nick Best are the four competitors on the show. The aim of the program is to educate viewers about the history of strongman, specifically the World's Strongest Man competition, which was created in 1977, and have the four strongmen challenge old records in the process. Some of the challenges, which are so old that they're unofficial records, include pulling a Viking warship, running with pianos strapped to their backs, and rolling up frying pans.

The series, which spans seven episodes, will run less than a month after the 2019 WSM competition, which took place in Bradenton, FL, from June 13-16. The four personalities have collaborated many times on each other's YouTube channels, so expect a familiar feel between them with plenty of laughs, as well as plenty of new records.

Check out the trailer below.