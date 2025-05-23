Australia’s Eddie Williams made history at the 2025 World’s Strongest Man (WSM) competition in Sacramento, California, by setting a new world record in one of the sport’s most heroic events—the Hercules Hold.

The Hercules Hold is a true test of guts and grip strength where the athlete must stand between two colossal pillars, holding them vertical for as long as humanly possible. The only way to win is to outlast your opponents. On May 17, Williams not only beat the rivals in the 2025 competition, but he also bested everyone who has ever competed in this challenge. By holding on to an astonishing 159 kilograms (350 lbs) with each hand, Williams lasted an incredible 1 minute and 22.14 seconds, breaking the previous record held by Mark Felix.

Eddie Williams Got to Grips With the 2025 World’s Strongest Man

“What I put it down to is the pain threshold,” said Williams of his gargantuan grip strength in an interview with M&F prior to the competition. “It’s not only about being strong, it’s also being able to just hold on, even when you’re like, ‘I’m probably going to break a finger.’ It’s that kind of grit.”

The “Singing Strongman” now holds three world records. In 2018 he pulled a tank for over 10 meters in 36.65 seconds and in 2023 he set a world record with the Nicol stones by carrying one stone weighing 251 pounds (114 kilograms) and the other at 306 pounds (139 kilograms) for more than 30 meters.

While Williams did not make the winners podium, and the title of World’s Strongest Man went to newcomer Rayno Nel of South Africa, the Australian was able to reach the finals and placed tenth, which is a marked improvement over 2024. That, along with his record-breaking efforts spelled the end of a successful 2025 WSM campaign. “I set a goal with @hannahvioletwilliams and my coach @manletmovement to make the top 10 Final at @theworldsstrongestman,” commented the weight crushing crooner following the event via Instagram. “And with the help of my sponsors and the support of my family, my goal was achieved. Going to get home to our beautiful kids and write down the next goals. Getting closer and closer every year!”

To read Eddie William’s inspirational pre-contest interview with M&F, discussing his schedule, training, and love of singing, click here: