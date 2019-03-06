Elon Musk Shares Photo of his Face on The Rock’s Body

In the year of our meme-lord 2019, Elon Musk has taken to Twitter to share some eerily well-executed photos of his face edited on the body of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. We’ll let the picture speak for itself here.



Yeah, I lift a little … pic.twitter.com/UAJdv8qSw1 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 6, 2019

If you were to quickly glance over these images, you’d totally think they were just generic images of The Rock. It’s insane that someone has taken the time to create these masterpieces of modern technology. The fact that tech billionaire Elon Musk took the time out of his (assumingly) very busy schedule to share it with a funny, self-aware and self-deprecating comment, is surprising. But it's Musk, so is it really that much of a surprise?

Musk has been having a strange pop culture moment recently, whether he is feuding with Azealia Banks or casually tweeting about plans to take Telsa private, he does seem to be leaning into his popularity in the internet-meme culture.

Musk even recently went on Pewdiepie’s YouTube series, Meme Review, to discuss his personal favorite memes. One of Musk’s top memes is where fans edit his face on the body of Rapper Post Malone, giving the CEO face tattoos and unruly hair.

But, speculate with us now, what if Elon Musk and The Rock did merge personas somehow. Imagine the kind of world we’d be living in if there were a Musk-Rock hybrid walking among us mere-mortals. Both have a combined net worth of $21.58 billion (yes, we did the math). Musk-Rock would be an unstoppable force in whatever field they decided to pursue. They would probably create a self-driving rocket to fly to Mars to find the Curiosity rover and challenge it to a

Honestly, that’d be pretty incredible, and we would all watch. If photos like this is how we enter this timeline, keep those memes coming Elon.