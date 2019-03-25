Courtesy of Warner Bros.

Everything You Need to Know About ‘Joker’

The Clown Prince of Crime has finally got his own movie.

by
Courtesy of Warner Bros.

Despite Joker being arguably the most iconic comic book villain ever, we are finally set to get the first solo Joker film in 2019. This film will be completely set apart from the ongoing DC Extended Universe, which should work to its advantage due those films lack of popularity outside of Wonder Woman and Aquaman

Joker will steer clear of the summer blockbuster movie scene, but instead will be a relatively low-budget character piece that will creep into theaters this fall. The film features a stacked cast, high-level producers, and carries name recognition that only a few entities in Hollywood can top.

1. Plot Synopsis

Plot details have been a bit hazy to this point, but it’s rumored to be about a man named Arthur Fleck, who’s is a struggling stand-up comedian who goes psychotic after a series of terrible events. The movie is rumored to be set in the ’80s and to be a much more realistic depiction of the character compared the Jared Leto’s Joker in Suicide Squad.   

DC comics fans have pointed to the 1988 graphic novel Batman: The Killing Joke being the source material for the new Joker film. That novel is about a mask shift standup comedian, whose wife dies, gets strong-armed into committing a robbery, and accidentally bleaches his skin stark white resulting in one extremely bad day that spurs him to become the Joker that we all know. 

Obviously this hasn’t been confirmed, but this would definitely be great source material to build out a Joker with some humane elements. 

2. Cast

The Clown Prince of Crime will be played by Joaquin Phoenix. His resume is already stacked with jaw-dropping performances, which has earned him a Golden Globe (Walk the Line), and three nominations at the Academy Awards and the BAFTA Awards. The cast will also be filled out by the legendary and gritty Robert De Niro, and Zazie Beetz who is quickly making a name for herself following her appearance in the TV show Atlanta, and Deadpool 2.

3. The Test Footage

Warner Bros. has been downplaying the marketing for the film, and most likely will heavily lean on the name recognition alone for this flick. Official social media accounts haven't been made for the film, which is the norm for a comic book movie. Also this movie isn’t supposed to be a spectacle. It’s a focused character piece, so expect the promotion to reflect that. However, we did get some test footage of Phoenix as Fleck morphing into Joker, and several on-set shots have been released as well. 

4. Director & Producer

As if this film already wasn’t burdened with high expectations due to it being the first solo Joker movie ever, and DC being under the gun for a checkerboard last couple of films, the fact that an iconic director like Martin Scorsese is serving as its executive producer doesn't help.

Helming this incarnation of Joker, is Todd Philips, director of Starsky & Hutch, the Hangover films, and War Dogs. He may not have a ton of experience with grim character studies, but he did manage to flip a pretty low-budget Hangover film into a near classic that spawned a pair of sequels.

5. Footage of the Joker Filming in New York

Joker was filmed in New York during the fall of 2018, and luckily the film makers have decided to give us a few glimpses of what we should expect to see when the movie released. Plot details obviously aren’t clear, but we do get a chance to look at his suit and makeup, which is a closer resemblance to Heath Ledger’s Joker, rather then Jared Leto. It appears that the Joker is causing some havoc in the subway as well. 

6. Todd Phillips Adjust Script on the Fly

One of the few bits of information we know about the filming process is that the original script for the film, co-written by Scott Silver and Philips, was heavily altered throughout the process of filming. “The script was great. We rewrote the whole thing while we were shooting it,” Beetz told MTV.  “Literally, we would go into Todd’s trailer and write the scene for the night and then do it. During hair and makeup, we’d memorize those lines and then do them and then we’d reshoot that three weeks later.”

Beetz also mentions a possible reason for the alterations can be attributed to the physical condition of Phoenix. To completely embody the Joker, he slimmed down for filming to a weight that wasn’t healthy for his long term health, ruling out the potential for reshoots. 

7. DC Extended Universe

Depending on how you feel about the current situation of the DC Extended Universe you’ll either be thrilled or heart broken to learn that this film will not be connected to any of those movies, according to DC Creative Officer Geoff Johns. Fans of Leto’s Joker don’t have to worry since he’s scheduled to appear in a rumored Suicide Squad sequel, and an untitled movie about Joker and Harley Quinn.

8. The Release Date

Joker will be hitting theaters October 4, and according to IMDB, the film is predicted to net between $600-920 million worldwide.

