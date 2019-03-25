Everything You Need to Know About ‘Joker’

1. Plot Synopsis

Plot details have been a bit hazy to this point, but it’s rumored to be about a man named Arthur Fleck, who’s is a struggling stand-up comedian who goes psychotic after a series of terrible events. The movie is rumored to be set in the ’80s and to be a much more realistic depiction of the character compared the Jared Leto’s Joker in Suicide Squad.

DC comics fans have pointed to the 1988 graphic novel Batman: The Killing Joke being the source material for the new Joker film. That novel is about a mask shift standup comedian, whose wife dies, gets strong-armed into committing a robbery, and accidentally bleaches his skin stark white resulting in one extremely bad day that spurs him to become the Joker that we all know.

Obviously this hasn’t been confirmed, but this would definitely be great source material to build out a Joker with some humane elements.