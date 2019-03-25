Courtesy of Warner Bros.
News
Everything You Need to Know About ‘Joker’
The Clown Prince of Crime has finally got his own movie.
Despite Joker being arguably the most iconic comic book villain ever, we are finally set to get the first solo Joker film in 2019. This film will be completely set apart from the ongoing DC Extended Universe, which should work to its advantage due those films lack of popularity outside of Wonder Woman and Aquaman.
Joker will steer clear of the summer blockbuster movie scene, but instead will be a relatively low-budget character piece that will creep into theaters this fall. The film features a stacked cast, high-level producers, and carries name recognition that only a few entities in Hollywood can top.
