Floyd Mayweather Backs Out of New Year's Eve Fight

So it turns out Floyd Mayweather will not be fighting undefeated Japanese kickboxing star Tenshin Nasukawa after all. The fight was announced this past Monday and generated a large online discussion about how it would all go down (including Conor McGregor posting some nasty and racially insensitive comments).

But today, Mayweather took to his Instagram to call off the fight, simultaneously removing all his previous posts from Tokyo promoting the fight. Take a look at his statement below: