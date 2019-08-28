Four-Time World's Strongest Man Brian Shaw Is on a Weight-Loss Journey

Four-time World’s Strongest Man Brian Shaw set out on a mission to take his mountain-sized musculature from Denali to Mount Royal and drop about 40 pounds starting back in June. We totally support Shaw’s weight loss, which will, without a doubt, help him stay healthy in the long run.

In a recent YouTube video, Shaw humble-bragged, stating, “I don’t know if you’ve been paying attention, but I’m starting to look pretty good.” He won't be on the Olympia stage any time soon and he’s a ways away from looking like fellow WSM winner Eddie Hall post-weight loss, but he's working on it. A few minutes later, Shaw films a discussion between him and a doctor who was sent to scan his body fat. But Shaw is literally too big to fit into the machine.

So far, Shaw is down to 415 pounds, which is 15 pounds off from where he wants to be. He's still got a bit to go, and losing 40 pounds is no small feat, even for a big guy.

Whether this decline in size signals the start of his retirement (like Hall), we're not sure. From a competitive standpoint, this was one of Shaw's worst years to date. He placed sixth at the 2019 World's Strongest Man in June, with his worst showing before that being fourth place in 2012. And in March 2019, he had to drop out of the Arnold Strongman Classic due to a torn hamstring.

At 37, Shaw is no spring chicken compared to the 2019 WSM, 28-year old Martins Licis, and the 2019 Arnold Classic Champion, Hafthor Bjornsson, 30.

But for now, all we know is that Shaw is on track to giving Hall a run for his money as the most ripped Strongman around—down the line, that is.