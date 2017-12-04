Watch: Frances Ngannou Obliterates Alistair Overeem With Devastating Left Hand From Hell

Following the spectacular UFC 217, UFC 218 had some pretty big shoes to fill. Frances Ngannou must have realized this, because he swung for the fences in his match against Alistair Overeem.

Ngannou, ranked No.7 in the heavyweight division heading into the match, went up against the No.2-ranked Overeem, and put him down in under two minutes.

Check out the wild, somewhat unnerving knockout below:

Ngannou put himself in position to get a shot at the title against Stipe Miocic, as UFC President Dana White confirmed after the fight. “I think this guy’s going to be a rock star globally,” he added. White thinks both Ngannou's talent and sheer stature are what UFC fans love. “The guy, first of all, when you look at him, he looks like the heavyweight champion of the world,” White said.

"The Predator" is undefeated so far in the UFC, and he's clearly a star in the making. An official date for a bout with Miocic hasn't been announced yet, but we can rejoice in the fact that we know it’s coming.