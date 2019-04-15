Graphic: Weightlifter’s Arm Fractures During Snatch Attempt

Warning: The video below is extremely graphic and not an easy watch for the faint of heart.



Impactante lesión de Gaelle Nayo Ketchanke en el campeonato de Europa de halterofilia. Codo izquierdo. #Halterofilia pic.twitter.com/JCAqhtwtUQ — Samuel Hernando (@SamuHernando) April 11, 2019

French weightlifter Gaelle Nayo-Ketchanke’s competition day took a sudden turn for the worse when a snatch attempt left her in the hospital. The lift, which took place during the European Weightlifting Championships, left her with several breaks in her arm, according to the NY Post. Nayo-Ketchanke was making a third attempt at a personal record with a 110kg (242-pound) snatch when tragedy struck and her arm snapped.

The 31-year-old collapsed after the injury, leaving her caught between the bar and the floor. She was quickly aided by the medical staff on hand and taken to a hospital, and despite how graphic the injury looked, she seems to be on her way to a strong recovery. She posted this photo on Instagram following her treatment.

According to Google translate, the message reads as follows: “I'm coming out of these European Championships not in the best of ways, with a 107kg wrenching elbow injury after winning the bronze medal at 103kg. I received a lot of supportive messages that made me feel good, and we are waiting for my return to France to do further tests. I want to thank the medical and technical staff of the Federation who responded very quickly and who are by my side. my coaches and my colleagues from the France team. I will come back to you for news …”

Nayo-Ketchanke, who landed a silver medal at this competition last year, still managed to earn a bronze medal this time around. However, it’s undetermined whether she will be able to recover in time for the 2020 Olympics.