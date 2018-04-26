A Guide to All 7 of the Championships on the Line at WWE’s ‘Greatest Royal Rumble’

While WrestleMania 34 may have come and gone, WWE has another huge event right around the corner: The Greatest Royal Rumble, the first-ever WWE event to be broadcast live from Saudi Arabia.

The name isn’t just for show, either: The event will feature the largest Royal Rumble match of all time, as 50 superstars enter the ring and only one emerges victorious. WWE has already confirmed that fan favorites like Daniel Bryan, Braun Strowman, Rey Mysterio, and Kurt Angle will be competing in the match.

That’s not all, though. The Greatest Royal Rumble will have a whopping seven championship matches.

And that doesn’t even account for the fact that John Cena will be facing Triple-H, or that The Undertaker will be taking on Rusev in his first Casket Match in over a decade.

Here’s your cheat sheet ahead of all the championship matches set to be contested at Greatest Royal Rumble. All of these matches (and more) can be seen on the WWE Network this Friday, April 27, when the Greatest Royal Rumble airs live from Saudi Arabia at 12pm EST.