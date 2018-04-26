Courtesy of WWE

A Guide to All 7 of the Championships on the Line at WWE’s ‘Greatest Royal Rumble’

The massive event will feature not only the biggest ‘Royal Rumble’ match of all time, but also a bevy of championship matches that could dramatically alter the balance of power in WWE.


Courtesy of WWE
While WrestleMania 34 may have come and gone, WWE has another huge event right around the corner: The Greatest Royal Rumble, the first-ever WWE event to be broadcast live from Saudi Arabia.

The name isn’t just for show, either: The event will feature the largest Royal Rumble match of all time, as 50 superstars enter the ring and only one emerges victorious. WWE has already confirmed that fan favorites like Daniel Bryan, Braun Strowman, Rey Mysterio, and Kurt Angle will be competing in the match.

That’s not all, though. The Greatest Royal Rumble will have a whopping seven championship matches.

And that doesn’t even account for the fact that John Cena will be facing Triple-H, or that The Undertaker will be taking on Rusev in his first Casket Match in over a decade.

Here’s your cheat sheet ahead of all the championship matches set to be contested at Greatest Royal Rumble. All of these matches (and more) can be seen on the WWE Network this Friday, April 27, when the Greatest Royal Rumble airs live from Saudi Arabia at 12pm EST.

Courtesy of WWE
Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns

At stake: Universal Championship in a Steel Cage Match
The big focus: Will Reigns bounce back from his devastating loss to Lesnar at WrestleMania? Or can no one stop Lesnar’s year-long Universal Championship reign?

Seth Rollins vs. Finn Bálor vs. Samoa Joe vs. The Miz

At stake: Intercontinental Championship in a Ladder Match
The big focus: With three vicious competitors, Rollins has his work cut out for himself if he wants to keep the belt.

AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

At stake: WWE Championship
The big focus: What would normally be a standard rematch has higher stakes thanks to Nakamura’s ruthless behavior and personal attacks towards “The Phenomenal One.” Can Styles keep the belt? And more importantly, can he finally prevent Nakamura from punching him in the crotch?

Jeff Hardy vs. Jinder Mahal

At stake: United States Championship
The big focus: Hardy won the belt a few weeks ago in a surprise match against Mahal. Chances are, “The Modern Day Maharaja” will use his trademark ruthless tactics (and probably some assistance from his henchman Sunil Singh) to try to get the belt back.

“The Deleter of Worlds” (Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt) vs. “The Bar” (Cesaro and Sheamus)

At stake: Raw Tag-team Championship
The big focus: With the Raw Tag Team belt now vacant due to “scheduling issues” involving a 10-year-old champion, the stage is set for former champions Cesaro and Sheamus to take on the wild, unpredictable duo of “Woken” Matt Hardy and his former rival-turned-ally Bray Wyatt. As Hardy would say: “Delightful!”

The Bludgeon Brothers (Harper and Rowan) vs. The Usos (Jey and Jimmy Uso)

At stake: SmackDown Tag-team Championship
The big focus: The Bludgeon Brothers have proved time and time again that they’re a force to be reckoned with, destroying one tag team after another. The Usos may have more experience, but is that enough against two giant men with hammers?

Cedric Alexander vs Kalisto

At stake: Cruiserweight Championship Belt
The big focus: Alexander will need to prove his worth against the lucha libre favorite in this crusierweight championship bout.

