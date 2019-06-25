How Fitness Helped This Trainer Recover From Addiction

Rose DiNuccio has one of the most inspirational stories you’ll ever read. The 27-year-old Massachusetts woman was once addicted to heroin and weighed 160 pounds. Now, she’s a personal trainer and calisthenics fanatic who shows off her killer physique and flexibility on Instagram, where she has more than 40,000 followers.

She recently celebrated her seventh year of sobriety, and often talks about her past addiction on her social media page. “I went to rehab, got sober and have since been working on building a strong mental mind,” she wrote in one post. DiNuccio became addicted to Percocet at 16, and soon after that got hooked on heroin. One day, she looked in the mirror and realized she needed help.

“I wasn’t 115 pounds anymore, I was 160 pounds,” she told fitness group Barstarzz in a YouTube video. She went to a rehab facility in Florida, then worked as an au pair in Belgium for a few months before she returned to her hometown. It was there that she met her future husband, Chris Hamilton. She said the two wanted to find a hobby that wasn’t going out and spending money every night—so they started working out together.

DiNuccio quickly became interested in calisthenics after discovering Barstarzz, a group of calisthenics experts with a huge YouTube presence. She used the popular bodyweight training style not only to become shredded, but also to stay on the right track and motivate others who may be going through their own struggles.

“I found my purpose in the world and have been diligently working towards sharing my story with the world,” she wrote on Instagram. Check out some of her Instagram highlights below, and follow her at @rosedinuccio.