'I’m Back!': Arnold Schwarzenegger Recovering, 'Truly Filled With Gratitude' After Emergency Surgery

Arnold Schwarzenegger is on the mend.

Following emergency open-heart surgery last week, the 70-year-old Hollywood superstar announced Monday that he is recovering from the procedure. Schwarzenegger had been undergoing a catheter valve replacement when the procedure hit some complications, which sent the actor into an emergency operation, according to a TMZ report.

It’s true: I’m back! I went to sleep expecting to wake up with a small incision and woke up with a big one - but guess what? I woke up, and that’s something to be thankful for. Thank you to the doctors & nurses. And I’m truly filled with gratitude for all of the kind messages. — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) April 2, 2018

Schwarzenegger previously underwent an elective heart surgery back in 1997.

Schwarzenegger currently has some major projects coming up, and as of now, it appears that he will be ready to film them once he recovers.

Schwarzenegger is expected to start filming on the new Terminator reboot later this year; he signed on for an Amazon Western television series Outrider; and he’s prepping for the Twins sequel, Triplets, alongside Danny DeVito and Eddie Murphy.