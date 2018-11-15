thebalanceguru / Instagram
News
The Insane Balancing Stunts on This Guy’s Instagram Are Pure Anxiety Fuel
"The Balance Guru" lives up to his moniker with some seriously nerve-wracking balancing stunts.
Functional training has been trending in the fitness community, but some athletes and trainers have taken it to the next level. Take Travis Horn, aka @thebalanceguru, for example. His Instagram is full of balancing acts that'll make you nervous just watching, let alone trying. Speaking of which, do not try to replicate his stunts.
Horn's total-body strength and flexibility is unreal, and he doesn't plan on slowing down any time soon. His stunts are increasingly nerve-wracking, but we can't look away, either.
Here, we round up some of the Balance Guru's most jaw-dropping balancing acts.
