The Insane Balancing Stunts on This Guy’s Instagram Are Pure Anxiety Fuel

Functional training has been trending in the fitness community, but some athletes and trainers have taken it to the next level. Take Travis Horn, aka @thebalanceguru, for example. His Instagram is full of balancing acts that'll make you nervous just watching, let alone trying. Speaking of which, do not try to replicate his stunts.

Horn's total-body strength and flexibility is unreal, and he doesn't plan on slowing down any time soon. His stunts are increasingly nerve-wracking, but we can't look away, either.

Here, we round up some of the Balance Guru's most jaw-dropping balancing acts.