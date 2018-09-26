Ivan Drago Returns to Challenge Adonis and Rocky In the Extremely Intense ‘Creed 2’ Trailer

Ivan Drago is back and his son is ready to challenge Adonis Creed. The latest Creed 2 trailer is here, and it’s everything you hoped it would be. From the pulse-pounding classic score, to Michael B. Jordan’s ripped physique, to Sylvester Stallone’s wise wisdom as Rocky, and the first good look at the return of Drago (Dolph Lundgren), Creed II is shaping up to be as intense as the original.

Picking up some time after the first film, the sequel follows Adonis (Jordan) as he tries to navigate the boxing world as a well-known fighter and champion. The trailer reveals that Adonis now has a child with his girlfriend Bianca (Tessa Thompson), adding more personal stakes every time he steps into the ring.

The official plot setup for the film reads: "Life has become a balancing act for Adonis Creed. Between personal obligations and training for his next big fight, he is up against the challenge of his life. Facing an opponent with ties to his family’s past only intensifies his impending battle in the ring. Rocky Balboa is there by his side through it all and, together, Rocky and Adonis will confront their shared legacy, question what’s worth fighting for, and discover that nothing’s more important than family. Creed II is about going back to basics to rediscover what made you a champion in the first place, and remembering that, no matter where you go, you can’t escape your history," according to Deadline.



Fight for your destiny one round at a time. #Creed2 pic.twitter.com/QX7pPMpi69 — #CREED2 (@creedmovie) September 25, 2018

It also reveals the return of Ivan Drago, one of the most iconic villains and movie characters of all time. In the same way Rocky is working with Creed, Drago is coaching his son in the ring—and challenges Creed to the ultimate fight. Drago is the man that (spoiler alert) killed his father Apollo Creed in Rocky IV, and now Adonis will get the chance for revenge in the ring against Drago’s son.

Romanian boxer Florian Munteanu looks even more jacked than Jordan in the trailer—which is really saying something considering how shredded Jordan got for the film—and the trailer teases an intense battle between the two.

Creed II is set to hit theaters on November 21, 2018.