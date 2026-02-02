They say that success in boxing comes as a result of staying in control and not losing your head, but for Jarrell Miller, holding onto his hair became a challenge too great, as opponent Kinglsey Ibeh bashed him so hard that Miller’s hairpiece threw in the towel.

The hair-raising moment took place at The Ring VI, in Madison Square Garden in a heavyweight clash that ended in a split decision, but thousands of boxing fans had their sides split too.

It was in the second round that hilarity ensued, as Ibeh boxed the hair right off the man, they call the “Big Baby.” Close-up camera shots following the action revealed that Miller’s hair piece had been dislodged by the physicality between the two behemoths, as fans struggled to hold in their laughter. Indeed, Ibeh had hauled off so hard that Miller’s hairpiece became unglued and began to float right off of his head.

The moment Jarrell Miller had his hair punched off in the middle of his fight 🤯🤣 The Ring VI | Buy now at https://t.co/AxmwuHu4GB 🥊 pic.twitter.com/yTPqHVrVJg — Ring Magazine (@ringmagazine) February 1, 2026

Watch Kingsley Ibeh box Jarrell Miller’s Hair Off

For his part, cooler heads prevailed on the night, as Miller went into the third round after seeing the funny side of the joke. The heavyweight ripped off what was remaining of the wig and threw it out into the fans at MSG, laughing with his tongue out. The hair piece was even handed around the audience, with those in attendance taking turns to pose with it for selfies.

Despite his initial embarrassment, Miller went onto score a victory on points and has been praised by his ability to poke fun at himself. In his post-match interview, Miller tried to explain that he’d borrowed his mom’s shampoo but found that it was more like bleach. “I literally lost my hair, like two days ago,” he shared, adding that he called his manager about finding a hair piece. “It’s funny, man,” concluded the boxer, giving Ibeh credit for knocking “that s***,” off his head.

