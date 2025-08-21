They often say that “breast is best,” but when it comes to ice cream, the milk is usually derived from dairy. Still, with National Breastfeeding Awareness month taking place in August, one brand has decided to make the most of the attention around human mammaries, and NBA star Josh Hart thoroughly approves.

Okay, so Frida, who make essential products for mother and baby, didn’t actually use real mommies, but they do believe that they have mastered the best tasting human breast milk FLAVOR available in ice cream form. Apparently, the idea was the brainchild of the team responsible for developing a new breast-feeding pump. It seems that as they researched the market, Frida found endless social media chatter from those who had tried or were curious about partaking in a drop of the white stuff. “So, we announced that we were developing a frozen treat that satisfies your late-night cravings,” explained the company via social media. “The internet went wild.”

Josh Hart Feeds His Curiosity With Two Scoops

New York Knicks baller, Josh Hart got the internet buzzing when he pondered the same question back in 2023. “Have yall ever tasted yall significant others breast milk?” He wrote in an X post, “Asking for a friend.” While he was mocked for his clumsy question at the time, now he’s making a meal of his curiosity by scooping for success. “Frida came out with a breast milk flavored ice cream. Seems only fitting that I came here to try it,” said Hart in a cool colaboration with the brand in NYC recently. “And I’m not gonna lie, it hits different. Super sweet, kind of like vanilla with a little bit of saltiness to it,” confirmed the NBA’s most high-profile mommy milk lover. “It’s very accurate in terms of the flavor of breast milk. I hope my wife’s not mad at me with saying … it’s actually really good.” And, with Frida adding bovine colostrum, protein, and omega-3s into the mix, Hart may have found the ultimate pre-game snack.

