The 'Jungle Cruise' Cast Works Out With 'The Rock,' Hilariously Talks Smack

Everyone knows that Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson virtually never misses a workout, and it's a safe bet that no one knows better than the casts he's worked with on the big-budget films he's starred in over the last year.
The Rock's gym posts typically feature him flying solo during his workouts. But in a recent Instagram video, he took to his on-set gym, aka the Iron Paradise, for a seemingly fun-filled sweat session with Jungle Cruise co-stars Emily Blunt and Jack Whitehall.
Blunt starts the video off with some hanging leg raises, then heads over to offer Johnson some motivation during dips. But when the pair heads over to Whitehall on the hip abductor machine, they can't help but make a little fun of one another. Here's the full video:
My British voice is beautiful & sexy. Their “Rock voice” is repugnant & nauseating. The cast that trains together.. stays together. And the cast that talks smack to each other.. become LIFERS. Just your typical day in the IRON PARADISE with my JUNGLE CRUISE ohana, the relentlessly bad ass @jackwhitehall and the Incomparable One herself, Emily Blunt. Now bring it on in for a nice, long, sweaty, hug that goes on for way too long making it beautifully weird, while wearing 50lb chains. #MaryPoppinsAndMaui #JackIsABeast #IronParadise #JungleCruiseOhana #Lifers
Despite the barrage of bad impersonations, they sweatily hug it out to prove that the cast that trains together does, in fact, stay together.
The trio is currently filming for Jungle Cruise, a movie based on the classic Disneyland ride of the same name. Per the official synopsis, "a small riverboat takes a group of travelers through a jungle filled with dangerous animals and reptiles, but with a supernatural element."
In a recent post, Johnson showed off the immense set for the film, which is being shot in Hawaii.
*watch ‘til the end and see one of the most awe inspiring & massive sets ever built from scratch. Walt Disney, this one’s for you buddy! Officially kicked off our @DisneysJungleCruise start of production with great respect, love, energy & mana. How cool is it that in 1955 when Disneyland first opened, Walt Disney himself, imagined and designed the first ever JUNGLE CRUISE ride. And he was the ride’s first skipper as well! A role that now I have the honor of bringing to life along with my incomparable co-star Emily Blunt Heartfelt MAHALO to my home state of HAWAII for once again being a beautiful and exotic backdrop for one of my films. And for welcoming me and our big production back to the islands to help boost some economics and help our hard working locals and businesses. Honestly, this role is a dream come true and my gratitude & motivation to deliver something great is boundless. And 🤯🥃 now I need a drink. Welcome to the adventure of a lifetime... #JUNGLECRUISE
Jungle Cruise, written by Glenn Ficarra, Michael Green, and John Requa and directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, is set to hit theaters fall 2019.