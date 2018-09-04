The 'Jungle Cruise' Cast Works Out With 'The Rock,' Hilariously Talks Smack

Everyone knows that Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson virtually never misses a workout, and it's a safe bet that no one knows better than the casts he's worked with on the big-budget films he's starred in over the last year.

The Rock's gym posts typically feature him flying solo during his workouts. But in a recent Instagram video, he took to his on-set gym, aka the Iron Paradise, for a seemingly fun-filled sweat session with Jungle Cruise co-stars Emily Blunt and Jack Whitehall.

Blunt starts the video off with some hanging leg raises, then heads over to offer Johnson some motivation during dips. But when the pair heads over to Whitehall on the hip abductor machine, they can't help but make a little fun of one another. Here's the full video:

Despite the barrage of bad impersonations, they sweatily hug it out to prove that the cast that trains together does, in fact, stay together.

The trio is currently filming for Jungle Cruise, a movie based on the classic Disneyland ride of the same name. Per the official synopsis, "a small riverboat takes a group of travelers through a jungle filled with dangerous animals and reptiles, but with a supernatural element."

In a recent post, Johnson showed off the immense set for the film, which is being shot in Hawaii.

Jungle Cruise, written by Glenn Ficarra, Michael Green, and John Requa and directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, is set to hit theaters fall 2019.