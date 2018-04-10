'Keep Punching, Philly': Sylvester Stallone Dedicates 'Rocky' Statue Plaque in Philadelphia

Sylvester Stallone's depiction of Rocky Balboa character in Rocky films is nothing short of iconic. The fictional boxer became a symbol of athletic perseverance and grit for many, and to this day people (especially Philly natives) look up to the "Italian Stallion" for motivation when the going gets rough.

In the 80s, Stallone commissioned a bronze statue of Rocky and had it placed at the top of the Philadelphia Museum of Art's steps, which became known as the "Rocky Steps" after being featured in the films' iconic training scenes. The statue was commissioned to appear in Rocky III, and was relocated from the top of the steps to the foot afterward.

Last week, Stallone visited the steps to dedicate a new plaque for the statue that was apparently lost when it was first meant to be added.

"This is a dedication of a plaque that was made for the statue 12 years ago , but believe it or not, it had been misplaced!" Stallone wrote on an Instagram video of him in front of the statue. "Well, it was found and I want to thank the Mayor Jim Kenney and his staff, The Philadelphia Police Department, and of course the loyal fans that braved the cold. Keep punching, Philly."

The plaque includes a quote from the 2006 film Rocky Balboa: "It's not how hard you hit, it's how hard you can get hit and keep moving forward—that's how winning is done."

Filming for Stallone's latest project, Creed 2, has just begun in Philadelphia, and he shared some behind-the-scenes footage on Instagram:

