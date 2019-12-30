Larry Wheels Curls Two Human Beings Like It's Nothing

Larry Wheels has made a name for himself by lifting impressive amounts of weight, and not always in the form of iron plates. The professional Strongman once easily lifted bodybuilder Zac Perna, and recently he upped the ante by curling not one, but two living, breathing humans.

In the video below, Wheels has a woman in his right hand and a man in the left. According to the freak of nature himself, each weighs 70kg (154 pounds). Yes, he’s not using the strictest form while curling them, but it’s still pretty impressive that he’s able to get them up.



Curls for the girls? More like curls with the girls.

We’re not the only ones impressed—people in the comments expressed amazement at the feat of strength. Others somewhat jokingly pointed out that this was an easy way for him to tear his bicep again (which he did earlier this year while lifting Atlas stones).

Their joke, though, serves an important purpose: this shouldn’t be attempted by everyone. Wheels is insanely strong and trains almost every day. This stunt should be left to the professionals.

Hours after uploading that footage, Wheels once again stunned the Internet by uploading footage of himself benching 565 pounds for five reps with a pause at the bottom.



Wheels last competed, and won, InsurreXtion 8 with a 2,285-pound total (835-pound squat, 635-pound bench, and 815-pound deadlift). It’s unclear when he’s competing again or whether it’ll be in powerlifting or Strongman, but we’re sure that curling a couple of humans won’t hurt his chances in either event.