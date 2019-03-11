Lou Ferrigno's Instagram Is a Throwback Goldmine

Whether or not you were around in 1977 when The Incredible Hulk first hit TV screens, you've most likely heard of legendary bodybuilder and two-time Mr. Universe Lou Ferrigno. Standing at 6'5" and sporting a ridiculously jacked physique thanks to his professional bodybuilding career, he was the perfect actor to take on the role of David Banner's monstrous, green alter-ego in the TV series. And even now, at 67 years old, Ferrigno pumps iron.

He's been a force in the fitness industry for decades now, so it's no surprise that Ferrigno has had his fair share of magazine covers, including FLEX. It's also no surprise that he has tons of great throwback photos from his competitive bodybuilding career and movie roles. Fortunately, he often shares these photos on his Instagram page. We can't help but love his old-school, bodybuilding shots and in-character photos, so we've rounded up some of our favorites. Check them out below, and follow Ferrigno on Instagram at @theofficiallouferrigno.