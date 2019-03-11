Time & Life Pictures / Getty

News

Lou Ferrigno's Instagram Is a Throwback Goldmine

Here are some of our favorite posts from the former professional bodybuilder and The Incredible Hulk star.

Rose McNulty thumbnail by
Time & Life Pictures / Getty

Whether or not you were around in 1977 when The Incredible Hulk first hit TV screens, you've most likely heard of legendary bodybuilder and two-time Mr. Universe Lou Ferrigno. Standing at 6'5" and sporting a ridiculously jacked physique thanks to his professional bodybuilding career, he was the perfect actor to take on the role of David Banner's monstrous, green alter-ego in the TV series. And even now, at 67 years old, Ferrigno pumps iron. 

He's been a force in the fitness industry for decades now, so it's no surprise that Ferrigno has had his fair share of magazine covers, including FLEX. It's also no surprise that he has tons of great throwback photos from his competitive bodybuilding career and movie roles. Fortunately, he often shares these photos on his Instagram page. We can't help but love his old-school, bodybuilding shots and in-character photos, so we've rounded up some of our favorites. Check them out below, and follow Ferrigno on Instagram at @theofficiallouferrigno.

 

1 of 9
theofficiallouferrigno / Instagram
Revisiting the 80s

Ferrigno took us back to a leather-clad photo shoot in this epic '80s throwback. The only thing bigger than his muscles are his companions' hairdos. 

2 of 9
The Comeback

The legendary bodybuilder was one of the biggest guys to ever hit the stage, and he revealed that getting there wasn't easy in this pumped-up throwback. Ferrigno didn't switch up his training too much when he made a return to bodybuilding in the early '90s, but he did make some serious diet alterations—namely, he actually ate enough

3 of 9
From Hulk to Hercules

Ferrigno went from a hulking monster to a jacked, mythological hero when he starred in 1983's Hercules. The film didn't garner the best reviews, but Ferrigno certainly looked the part of the legendary warrior.

4 of 9
The Olympia Stage

Ferrigno may not be one of the 14 men to ever win the Mr. Olympia competition, but he was a top-ranked competitor, giving Arnold Schwarzeneegger a run for his money—but placing second to the Oak in 1974. In 1975, he placed third. 

5 of 9
A Legendary Mentor

The legendary Joe Weider took notice of Ferrigno's physique, and he was lucky enough to count the M&F and Mr. Olympia founder as a mentor. 

6 of 9
The 1992 Comeback

At the Olympia in 1992, Ferrigno made a competition comeback at 41 years old. He placed 12th out of 22 competitors, an impressive finish considering the extended break he took from bodybuilding professionally.  

7 of 9
View this post on Instagram

💪🏽

A post shared by Lou Ferrigno (@theofficiallouferrigno) on

theofficiallouferrigno / Instagram
Spreading His Wings

Ferrigno shows off his muscled back in a throwback from 1972. He'd go on to win two consecutive Mr. Universe competitions in 1973 and 1974.

8 of 9
Titanic Triceps

Ahead of filming Hercules, Ferrigno got next-level jacked. He credits overhead cable triceps extensions with bringing his arms up to play the mythological character.

9 of 9
1974 Mr. International

Ferrigno shared an epic throwback of the moment Weider presented him with the 1974 Mr. International trophy. Ferrigno's physique was on point that year, also earning him a Mr. Universe title. 

Topics:
Comments