Manny Pacquiao Says He's Talked With Conor McGregor About Potential 2018 Fight

Just when you thought it was safe to go back into the ring (or Octagon), it seems another cross-sport spectacle involving UFC champion Conor McGregor is in the works—only this time, his opponent could be Filipino boxing great Manny Pacquiao.

The "Pacman" has emerged as a potential opponent for McGregor's next fight. Pacquiao has claimed that initial talks have indeed taken place for a possible bout next year.

"If we can negotiate it, I have no problem. It is OK with both of us," Pacquiao told AFP earlier today. As for the Irishman, who's always up for a big challenge, no official word has been released. It's been over three months since McGregor squared off against Mayweather in the super-hyped, superfight in the desert, and over a year since he's seen any combat in the Octagon. His last UFC match was a battle for the lightweight title at Madison Square Garden back in November 2016.

So if McGregor is itching to get back into the ring, this may be the perfect opportunity. And with a few more friendly jabs like last month's Instagram post from Pacquiao, captioned "Happy Thanksgiving @TheNotoriousMMA Stay fit my friend. #realboxingmatch #2018," it may be just enough prodding to get the Irishman's fire burning for another go in the boxing ring.

And if it doesn't work out with Pacquiao for some reason, there's always another boxing great willing to take a shot at the UFC champ.