Massive Bodybuilder Dubbed ‘Iranian Hulk’

Sajad Gharibi

Sajad Gharibi, a 24-year-old Iranian man who has been dubbed the Iranian Hulk, is taking social media by storm. Here are some of his jaw-dropping photos.

Sajad Gharibi

He has gained more than 100,000 followers who can’t help but be amazed by his sheer size.

See more of the Iranian Hulk on his Instagram at @sajadgharibii.

Sajad Gharibi

He has taken part in bodybuilding competitions representing his country, according to the Daily Mail

Sajad Gharibi

The unbelievably big man is said to weigh nearly 350 pounds.

Sajad Gharibi

His social posts are not like those of traditional lifters. He mainly shares shirtless pictures in which the size of his muscles is very apparent. 

Sajad Gharibi

In one of his posts, he warns Triple H that he is coming soon, so he might have his sights set on professional wrestling.

Sajad Gharibi

His appearance has some people around the world in awe, and others wondering, “is this guy Photoshoppeed?

Sajad Gharibi

The powerlifter is also known as “The Persian Hercules.” 

Sajad Gharibi

Gharibi has also shared a photo of Brock Lesnar on his Instagram, further exhibiting his admiration for wrestling.

Sajad Gharibi

It’s not just his size, but also his proportions that have people going crazy over his social media. 

Sajad Gharibi

