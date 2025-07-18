UFC’s BMF champion, Max Holloway, is set to face 36-year-old Dustin Poirier to complete their trilogy on July 19, and while the 33-year-old has been toiling away in training, he’s also been focusing on recovery, as a recent YouTube video revealed.

There may only be three years between Holloway and Poirier, but in MMA terms, this is a significant gap. While the average age of a UFC champion sits at around 33, their odds of winning is hugely diminished by the “Over 35’s Curse”. Holloway has the age advantage, but he has lost to Poirier in their previous two clashes, meaning that this is his last chance to beat his longtime rival, who has said this will be his retirement match. Now nearing the end of his fight camp before UFC 318, Holloway has taken fans inside his training sessions on YouTube, as he spars and even surfs his way to fighting shape. And, while Holloway recently explained to M&F that gaming and live streaming on KICK is a way to clear his mind, a recent vlog has focused on the importance of his physical recovery.

Max Holloway says Making Time For Recovery is Super Important

“Recovery is super important,” explained the ‘Blessed’ fighter in Episode 4 of his training series. “I need my body for this fight game, so to get your body back in shape, and go back and do all the hard work that you have to do again, day in and day out… recovery is key.”

Following an intense sparring session, Holloway allowed cameras to follow him as he engaged in several methods of recovery work, including cupping therapy which aims to increase blood flow and alleviate muscle pain. Holloway also utilizes compression therapy, to reduce swelling and improve circulation. And, he undergoes red-light therapy to energize his cells. “You want your body feeling one hundred percent every day,” explains the BMF title holder. “So, you gotta take care of your body.”

While Holloway has learned to embrace recovery as he’s matured, the pro MMA fighter with a record of 26-8-0 explains that he wasn’t always so focused. “My recovery (has) evolved a lot,” says the former featherweight champion. “I did zero recovery. I was young. (I felt like you) didn’t need to take care of your body. But now, we’re a little bit older, and lucky for me, my cousin and his wife are the owners of a recovery place … it’s a blessing.” Holloway may be taking a more proactive approach to his recovery but getting him to take dip in the cold plunge would prove to be a step too far on this occasion, however. Oh well, there’s always the next fight camp!

Max Holloway versus Dustin Poirier will headline UFC 318 on July 19, from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.

To follow “The Blessed” on YouTube, click here.

You can watch his full sparring and recovery vlog here: