This Mom Is the Strongest Woman in America

American Strongwoman, Kristin Rhodes, just won her eighth America's Strongest Woman title

Kristin Rhodes is the strongest woman in America.
The strongest woman in America is…a mom? Yup, you read that right. This past weekend on September 29, 2018 in Long Beach, CA, Kristin Rhodes won her eighth (EIGHTH) America’s Strongest Women title in the heavyweight class. The 43-year old is also a world champion, winning the United Strongmen World’s Strongest Woman, held in Finland, in 2012.


 

This beastly mother of three managed to pull a 565-pound axle bar (a thicker bar) deadlift, speedily carry a 500-pound yolk, and press a 200-pound log for nine reps. Look at this deadlift!

 


 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

I hit a 565 lb Axle Deadlift!!! I know this has been shared a lot today but I need to post it too😎 I’m literally so happy I don’t even know what to say... hell I almost cried when I put the bar down. Talk about a wave of emotions. I’ve dreamed about this for years. I believe(??) this is a new World Record from the floor in competition. America’s Strongest Woman 2018 contest #longbeach #americasstrongestwoman #worldsstrongestwoman #deadlift #pull #axle #womeninspiringwomen #momswholift #strongwomen #begreat #strongwoman #over40 I#strongman #strongnotskinny #girlswhostrongman @strongmancorporation @builtbymike @mbpowercenter @playagainnow @strikeforceenergy @sbd.usa @deadlifttillimdead @legionsportsfest @getnewage 6DS mouthpiece

And this Yolk Carry!


 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

500 lb Yoke run #americasstrongestwoman

