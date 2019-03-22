New ‘John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum’ Trailer Released

Fans of Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure may have been distracted by the news that there will, indeed, be a third installment of the cult film—the first in nearly 30 years—in 2020. But Keanu Reeves fans can still catch him sooner (sans Alex Winter), in the another third installment: John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum.

The film has been under wraps since it started filming last year, but now we have a first glimpse into Parabellum, which continues where Part 2 left off. Director, Chad Stahelski, who helmed the first two films, returns to Wick’s story as the antihero who has a $14 million bounty on his head and is hunted at every turn. He wields swords while speeding on a motorcycle, shoots 'em up, climbs a mountainous desert, and even rides a horse through the streets of New York City. The excommunicated Wick is in deep this time, especially since he also killed a member of the High Table.

It seems dogs will also play a huge role in Parabellum. In the first film (2014), Wick's beagle pup Daisy died—and he's had a vengeance ever since—but there’s no word on the fate of his new furry companion, who was last seen on the run with him at the end of Part 2. Nevertheless, dogs will be front and center in the upcoming film—Halle Berry’s Sofia even has some attack canines. (Berry literally became a dog trainer during the filming.)

Ex-Matrix co-star Laurence Fishburne, Ian McShane (American Gods), and Lance Reddick return, along with Berry and Jason Mantzoukas, to round out the cast.

Check out the latest trailer below.