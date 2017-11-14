Oscar De La Hoya Calls Out Conor McGregor: 'Two Rounds, That’s All I Need'

Just when you thought the boxing/MMA cross-sport spectacle was finally over, along comes eight-time WBO, IBF, and WBC champion Oscar De La Hoya to stir the pot.

It's been almost nine years since "The Golden Boy" last laced 'em up for a professional bout with Manny Pacquiao, but the now 44-year-old De La Hoya thinks he's still got enough in the tank to take on none other than UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor. Not only does De La Hoya believe he could stand up to the much younger MMA fighter, he's confident he would finish him off quickly—in the ring, of course.

Earlier this week on Golden Boy Radio, the boxing legend revealed that he’s been “secretly training” and is confident he'd only need two rounds to defeat McGregor.

“You know I’m competitive,” De La Hoya said on the show. “I still have it in me. I’ve been secretly training, secretly training. I’m faster than ever and stronger than ever. I know I can take out Conor McGregor in two rounds. I’ll come back for that fight. Two rounds. Just one more [fight]. I’m calling him out. Two rounds, that’s all I need. That’s all I’m going to say. You heard it on Golden Boy Radio. Two rounds, that’s all I need.”



Before laughing off the remarks, just remember what people thought when the idea of a Mayweather vs. McGregor superfight was first floated. If there's enough interest and money to be made, there's potential for any unique matchup to become a reality.

One thing that's guaranteed not to happen? An MMA fight between the two in the Octagon.

"Let's get it straight: In the cage, he [McGregor] would freaking destroy me. He would freaking destroy me. Only in the ring," De La Hoya said—and we'd say that's a pretty safe bet. That means the only way a bout would take place is if the Irishman once again agreed to a boxing match.

De La Hoya didn't specify when he'd be up to face McGregor in the ring, and it's tough to gauge the likelihood of these two squaring off in the ring anytime soon (especially since McGregor's got some work to do in the UFC). At this point, the ball is in McGregor's court.