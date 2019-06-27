Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff Named Executive Directors of WWE 'Raw' and 'SmackDown Live'

In what sounds like news straight from the Attitude Era, Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff have been named executive directors of Raw and SmackDown Live, respectively. They will oversee the creative development of the promotion’s top shows, according to a statement from the company, and ensure integration across all platforms.

Both have decades of experience in the wrestling industry, and have been on-air personalities for the WWE and other promotions. Heyman, who is now managing his client, Brock Lesnar, was president of the original ECW from 1993 to 2001. During that time, he secured pay-per-view and television deals that turned the Philadelphia-based promotion into a nationwide cult phenomenon.

When Bischoff made his WWE debut in 2002, it shocked millions. After all, he tried to sink Vince McMahon’s wrestling empire as president of World Championship Wrestling, bringing the likes of Hulk Hogan, Bret Hart, and more to the company during the 1990s. This time, he might be fighting yet another wrestling war as All Elite Wrestling continues to build its promotion into a potential challenger to the WWE.

Bischoff was Raw's on-air general manager from 2002 to 2005, and later had a short stint with Total Nonstop Action (yet again teaming up with Hulk Hogan). He’s also a producer of an upcoming Hulk Hogan biopic, which will star Chris Hemsworth as "The Immortal One."