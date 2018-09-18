News

Phil Heath Says "It Ain't Over" as He Returns to the Gym

It doesn’t look like the seven-time champ is going gentle into that good night.

Phil Heath Is Already Back in the Gym
Phil Heath is already back in the gym, just days after placing second to Shawn Rhoden at the 2018 Mr. Olympia. In a video on his wife’s Instagram page, a sweat-drenched Heath gave a shoutout to The Lift Factory in Las Vegas on Monday, where he stopped for a workout in the wake of his surprising loss on Saturday:


 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

On his own IG, Heath revealed that not only was he already back in the gym, he was already back to the photoshoot grind. While it might seem like a lot of work for someone that just got done with a rigorous training regimen for the show, he did note that he “Can’t wait for what the future holds as I head into a proper relaxing offseason.”:


There was plenty of speculation regarding Heath’s future in bodybuilding, especially after an earlier Instagram post from his wife that said “You’ll never see him again.” This was contradicted by a post on The Lift Factory page, where Heath himself seemingly confirmed that he’s not going anywhere: 


 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

With the drive to return to the gym just days after the show, don't be surprised to see "The Gift" in contention at the 2019 Mr. Olympia.

