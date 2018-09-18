'Raw' Recap: Roman Reigns Fends Off Baron Corbin in Brutal Championship Bout

It's only been a few weeks since Baron Corbin took on the mantle of “Acting General Manager,” but his decisions have been divisive, to say the least.

At the start of this week's Raw, both Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman took to the ring to voice their anger toward Brock Lesnar, who interrupted the championship match at Hell in a Cell.

Corbin, seeing the two superstars' frustration, presented a compromise: Strowman, Reigns, and Lesnar will now compete in a Triple Threat match for the WWE Universal Championship at the next WWE event in Saudi Arabia, Crown Jewel. Needless to say, neither superstar was particularly happy, but Corbin didn't seem to care too much.

In fact, Corbin decided to use Reigns' frustration to his advantage, booking him in a title match as the night's main event against none other than himself.

At first, Corbin appeared to have the upper hand against “The Big Dog,” but the tides quickly turned, and Reigns began to wear Corbin down. However, Corbin had a plan B: a steel chair. While this ended the match in disqualification, he used his power as General Manager to restart the match without disqualifications.

Reigns managed to stay alive in the ring, but it was clear his stamina was waning, and the lack of disqualifications meant that Braun Strowman, Drew McIntyre, and Dolph Ziggler were free to go into the ring as they wished to help Corbin get the belt. Thankfully, Reigns had his own backup in the form of his Shield comrades Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose.

Amidst the chaos, Reigns finally managed to pin Corbin, despite the odds stacked against him.

With every passing week, it feels like Corbin's hold on the Raw roster is starting to loosen. It might be time for Kurt Angle to return and pick up the slack.