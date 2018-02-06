'The Rock' Calls Upon All Titans for New Physical Competition Show

In further proof that Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is deserving of "the busiest man in show business" mantle, the ever-present mega-star is on board for yet another major entertainment project; this time with NBC.

The network has greenlit 10 episodes of the unscripted physical competition series, titled The Titan Games, which Johnson will both star in and produce. The show will put regular people to the test by having them compete against one another in gruelling challenges that tax the body and mind. Here's how NBC breaks it down:

"In each episode, competitors from across America will step inside an electrifying arena and put themselves to the ultimate test by facing one of six reigning Titans. They will battle their opponents in remarkable feats that will require both mental stamina and physical strength. If a contender can defeat one of the existing Titans, they will take their place as a member of the elite Titan group. However, winning is just the start in this arena. Once one becomes a Titan, they will need to be victorious every week to remain at the top. The season finale will end with an epic battle where the Titans compete against one another in hopes to become the last male and female standing."

Competitors will need all the inspiration they can get to come out on top—and who better to push them to the finish line than "The Rock"? "We wanted to create a new kind of athletic competition unlike anything ever attempted before," Johnson said in a statement. "The Titan Games will challenge competitors to succeed in ways no one thought possible while entertaining the whole world at the same time."

Check out Johnson's call-to-action for those courageous enough to earn a spot on his team.

Stay tuned for more information regarding the premiere date for The Titan Games, and how to possibly appear on the show as a competitor.