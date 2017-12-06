'The Rock' Is Finally Getting a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

The accolades just keep on rolling in for Dwayne Johnson. He’s had a jam-packed year so far, and it’s going to get even sweeter on December 13, when the world’s most famous brolic bald guy is granted a spot on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

“Everyone loves Dwayne Johnson. We predict that his star will be a very popular one to visit on our famous walk," said Ana Martinez, producer of the Walk of Fame ceremonies. "Not only does Dwayne have a great personality and talent, but he also does a great amount of philanthropic work, which is part of the criteria for earning an immortal spot on the Walk of Fame.”

"The Rock" snagged a spot in the motion pictures category, which makes sense considering he's been all over the big screen over the last decade. This year alone he's starred in The Fate of the Furious, Baywatch, and the upcoming Jumanji flick. In 2018, we’ll see him in Rampage, Skyscraper, and Jungle Cruise.

Despite his wild schedule, Johnson always makes time to hit the gym and loves to show it off on Instagram. His passion for fitness has even helped him forge a relationship with Under Armour, and he released his second collection in collaboration with the activewear powerhouse this year.

"The Rock" has made an excellent transition from the WWE to the big screen over the years, and he continues to push his brand every step of the way.

If you want to watch his upcoming Walk of Fame ceremony, it'll be streamed on walkoffame.com.