'The Rock' Posts Secret Team Hercules Shoulders Workout

The Rock posted the fourth workout in his Team Hercules series of workouts and diet tips (the first three were as follows: back workout, chest workout and arms workout). His Team Hercules training program outlines the grueling regimen The Rock followed before and during the shooting of Hercules, which opens on July 25. Check out the shoulders workout below, which was accompanied by this message:

"That 'special time' again.. SHOULDERS. My delt workout for the 5 months I filmed HERCULES in Budapest. Push yourself and go heavy on your presses and concentrate on form for your raises. If you grab it off the rack, you better control it - no sloppy movements. Enjoy the pain and have fun.. #Delts #GymRatGumbo #TeamHercules"

Here is the shoulders workout: