The Rock’s Latest Cheat Meal Included Enough Sushi for a Family of Four

To have your body run like a machine, you've got to fuel it up with the right types of calories. And while that fuel needs to be clean and nutritious, every now and then you can splurge on a decadent meal built solely for taste, not function.
Few people have mastered the art of the cheat meal quite like Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and in his latest Instagram posts, it's clear he hasn’t forgotten how to treat himself.
In the first post, we get a look at his mammoth dinner, which featured enough sushi to meet most people’s protein requirement for the week:
The cheat meal Sunday Sushi Train 🍣🚂 rolls on... And yes, that’s hunks of WOO-sabi in my bowl of soy sauce - cause I’m proudly a sadist who enjoys pain and it’s time to go to pound town 😈 #SundayCheatMeal #SundaySushiTrain ... and after this, a plate of DEE-lecious cookies 🍪 are waiting on deck for me to take a crack at
That should have been more than enough for The Rock to satisfy any cravings he made have had—but then came dessert. This included a plate of enormous cookies that he described as “Double milk chocolate and peanut butter chip cookies with creamy peanut butter smothered between the two cookies.”
The #SundayCheatMeal Cookie Train 🍪🚂 rolls on... its 1:30am (post Sushi Train) and time for dessert. Let me ES-plain what your eye balls are looking at right now/ Double milk chocolate and peanut butter chip cookies with creamy peanut butter smothered between the two cookies. The camera angle makes these nuggets look small, but they’re huge. How are they you ask? Well, they’re just like my nickname after I drink tequila - Big, tasty & heavenly. I’ll go to hell for that one, but not before I take these cookies to pound town while watching the OG trailblazer himself, Quincy Jones’ doc on Netflix. Love it. I need to have tequila one day with this brilliant man. If you ain’t cheatin’, then you ain’t eatin’ my friends. Enjoy! #SundayCheatMeal #HelloGluttony
He’ll probably be up at dawn and bench pressing a full-grown deer to burn it all off anyway.