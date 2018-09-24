The Rock’s Latest Cheat Meal Included Enough Sushi for a Family of Four

To have your body run like a machine, you've got to fuel it up with the right types of calories. And while that fuel needs to be clean and nutritious, every now and then you can splurge on a decadent meal built solely for taste, not function.

Few people have mastered the art of the cheat meal quite like Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and in his latest Instagram posts, it's clear he hasn’t forgotten how to treat himself.

In the first post, we get a look at his mammoth dinner, which featured enough sushi to meet most people’s protein requirement for the week:

That should have been more than enough for The Rock to satisfy any cravings he made have had—but then came dessert. This included a plate of enormous cookies that he described as “Double milk chocolate and peanut butter chip cookies with creamy peanut butter smothered between the two cookies.”

He’ll probably be up at dawn and bench pressing a full-grown deer to burn it all off anyway.