'The Rock' Surprises His Cousin and Stunt Double With a Custom Pickup Truck

Dwayne Johnson may be known for his Herculean physique, but he proved that his heart is just as big when he surprised his cousin and stunt double Tanoai Reed with a custom pickup truck.

Reed and Johnson have been working together since Johnson starred in 2002's Scorpion King, and Reed has suffered plenty of stunt-related injuries along the way. He's been Johnson's stunt double in some of his biggest action roles, from The Fast and the Furious franchise to Jumanji and Rampage. It's a role that not many could fill, considering the necessary physique and sheer guts involved.

In an emotional Instagram video, the pair starts a mock interview before Johnson reveals the truck to Reed and thanks him for being a top-notch stunt double.

"Over the course of my career, my stunt double (and cousin) Tanoai Reed @samoanstuntman has broken multiple bones, severed tendons, torn ligaments & just been an overall dominating bad ass achieving several 'Stuntman of the Year' honors," Johnson wrote on the Instagram post. "Not only does Tanoai represent our family and my career with relentless commitment and passion. He also represents an entire Hollywood stunt community that is truly the backbone of our business."

On his own Instagram account, Reed thanked Johnson not just for the truck, but for the support and love Johnson and his team have shown him over the years.

"I’m still in complete shock from the surprise and so very humbled by his gesture of gratitude and post below. I’m truly blessed with the most amazing brother/boss/friend in @therock and the amazing team he surrounds himself with has truly become my extended family. Thank you for all of the years of your support and love and for helping put this awesome surprise together!"

