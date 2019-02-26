Roman Reigns Revealed His Leukemia Is in Remission Last Night on 'Monday Night RAW'

On last night’s episode of WWE's Monday Night RAW, Roman Reigns kicked off the show with the announcement that his leukemia is now in remission, resulting in a thunderous ovation from the thousands in attendance at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. This response was echoed by an overwhelming outpouring of love from countless fans and fellow WWE Superstars across social media.

Reigns, 33, whose real name is Joe Anoa’i, relinquished his WWE Universal Championship and stepped away from the ring last October to concentrate on his health and get treatment for leukemia, which he first battled in his early 20s. When the illness recurred last year, Reigns was forced to not only step away from the ring, but to also publicly address his previous health struggles for the first time. “I’ve been living with leukemia for 11 years,” Reigns shared as he announced his departure before a sympathetic live crowd in Providence, Rhode Island at the time.

Four months on from the shocking news that Reigns’s cancer was back, and despite some rare appearances on social media, little was known about Reigns’s progress. Now, all has become clear.

Looking visibly excited to be back, Reigns made sure to soak up the atmosphere during his entrance, taking the time to shake hands and connect with fans, friends, and family at ringside. In an emotional moment, he touched the ring apron before entering the ring, illustrating his passion for being back in the WWE Universe. A “welcome back” chant soon erupted from the Atlanta faithful, choking up the "Big Dog."

“I missed ya’ll”, Reigns said, with a beaming smile plastered across his face. He went on to comment that he was a man of faith, thanking the fans for their support following the announcement of his illness. He shared that it was clear to him that this love, support, and prayers had made a positive impact on his recovery. “It gave me a new purpose,” he said.

Reigns went on to share that he fully intended to use the WWE spotlight and platform to support those that are in need just like he was. Getting to the update on his health, Reigns had the following news to share:

“When I made the announcement [that leukemia had returned], I said that I was gonna swing for the fences. We did better than that, y’all! We didn’t just swing for the fences; we hit a home run! So, when I tell you this, I am so grateful, I am so humble, and I am so honored to announce this… The good news is that I’m in remission, y’all!”

Fighting back tears, Reigns basked in the excitement of his audience.

“So, with that being said, The Big Dog is back!”

Appearing to be in great shape, fans didn’t have to wait long until the former Shield member returned later in the show to reunite with his partner, Seth Rollins, marking his return to action by making the save for Dean Ambrose with big Super Man punches to the face of Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre, followed by a huge spear to McIntyre.

Speculation will now run rampant as to what Reign’s role at WrestleMania may be, but for now, it is enough that one of the biggest WWE Superstars in history is on his way back to doing what he loves.